TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he is in favour of banning sunbed use in Ireland.

Speaking to The Journal in Tokyo, Japan today he said:

“I would hope we would bring in legislation and I favour it, and it’s something I would be advocating for.”

“I’m of a view it is a no brainer, anything that’s a no-brainer we should do in terms of prevention,” he added.

His comments come as the Irish Cancer Society warned that the number of people getting cancer in Ireland is expected to double by 2045.

Meanwhile, this week, the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and the Institute of Public Health (IPH) held an event for health and social care professionals to discuss sunbed use in Ireland and the lessons learnt from Australia’s sunbed ban.

Advertisement

Following that event, Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor with special responsibility for Public Health said action to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer is a priority of the government.

She said a cross-departmental working group had been established to consider how to bring about banning sunbeds.

While sunbed use for under 18s has been banned since 2010, sunbed use is still legal for adults.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland with over 11,000 cases diagnosed annually.

The Taoiseach said there has been “huge investment” in cancer treatment and prevention since the 1990s, stating that this has resulted in bringing down cancer mortality quite significantly.

CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, Averil Power said one of their key asks for Budget 2026 is for the National Cancer Control Programme to be allocated “at least €20 million in new recurrent development funding”.

It is also calling for funding of awareness campaigns “on the addictive and harmful effects of nicotine products”, including vapes and nicotine pouches, and for adequate funding of programmes that help smokers quit.

Sunscreen dispensers in public places as well as funding to build structures to provide shade in playgrounds and schools are proposed.