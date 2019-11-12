This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should there be a ban on selling sweets beside shop checkouts?

The Irish Heart Foundation has launched a plan to cut childhood obesity rates by half in the next decade.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 8:32 AM
5 minutes ago 248 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/SasinTipchai
Image: Shutterstock/SasinTipchai

A PLAN TO cut the rate of childhood obesity in Ireland by half in the next decade has been launched by the Irish Heart Foundation today. 

An Ipsos MRBI poll carried out in conjunction with the foundation’s Childhood Obesity Manifesto has found that 74% of people support removing unhealthy products from the end of aisles and checkouts. 

Last year, research published in the Plos Medicine journal suggested that policies aimed at removing sweets and crisps from checkouts could lead to a dramatic reduction to the amount of unhealthy food purchased to eat “on the go”. 

The study found that 17% fewer small packages of sugary confectionery, chocolate and potato crisps were bought and taken home from supermarkets immediately after introducing a checkout food policy. 

So, today we want to know: Should there be a ban on selling sweets beside shop checkouts?


Poll Results:

Yes (69)
No (26)
I'm not sure / no opinion (3)



Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

