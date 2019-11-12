Poll: Should there be a ban on selling sweets beside shop checkouts?

A PLAN TO cut the rate of childhood obesity in Ireland by half in the next decade has been launched by the Irish Heart Foundation today.

An Ipsos MRBI poll carried out in conjunction with the foundation’s Childhood Obesity Manifesto has found that 74% of people support removing unhealthy products from the end of aisles and checkouts.

Last year, research published in the Plos Medicine journal suggested that policies aimed at removing sweets and crisps from checkouts could lead to a dramatic reduction to the amount of unhealthy food purchased to eat “on the go”.

The study found that 17% fewer small packages of sugary confectionery, chocolate and potato crisps were bought and taken home from supermarkets immediately after introducing a checkout food policy.

So, today we want to know: Should there be a ban on selling sweets beside shop checkouts?

