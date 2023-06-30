Bank of Ireland app and online banking services down

BANK OF IRELAND has stated that it is working to restore its BOI Mobile app and Banking 365 online banking platform after they stopped working this morning.

Customers attempting to use the app are met with an error message saying: “The SSL certificate is invalid. The server cannot be trusted.”

An SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate is a security technology for establishing an encrypted link between a server and a client to ensure that hackers can’t steal a person’s information.

We are aware some customers using our mobile app and 3650nline are currently experiencing difficulties.



We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Bank of Ireland (@bankofireland) June 30, 2023

The timing of the issue is far from ideal as many customers will be seeking to check their bank balance and salaries on the last Friday of the month.

“We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it added.