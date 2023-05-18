Public warned over fraudsters seeking bank details through eFlow text message scam

BANK OF IRELAND is warning that fraudsters are circulating a high volume of fake ‘eFlow’ text messages.

The bank said it is also expecting an increase in fraudulent text messages cloning more Irish brands over the coming days.

Fraudsters pretending to be the motorway operator eFlow are sending messages urging customers to pay outstanding toll charges or update their account details, the bank said.

The website links in these are not genuine and are an attempt to collect personal card and online banking details.

Consumers are reporting a consistently high volume of these text messages and Bank of Ireland is warning customers to be extremely wary.

“Smishing attacks tend to come in waves, and previously we have seen fraudulent messages appearing to be from delivery services, utility companies, Government agencies or banks,” Nicola Sadlier, head of fraud at Bank of Ireland, said.

“But this latest attack, with fraudsters sending messages purporting to come from eFlow, has lasted now for several months, which is unusual,” Sadlier said.

“When you click on the eFlow text message it leads to a fake website where some will end up providing their confidential card and bank account details,” she said.

“The numbers of fake eFlow websites has been steadily increasing – we’re seeing anything up to 10 sites being set up by fraudsters in a day,” she added.

“If people recently passed through a toll, they might be more inclined to click on the text message thinking it is legitimate. eFlow has advised that they do not send text messages with links to confirm account or payment details.

“Text messages purporting to be from any company should be treated with extreme caution – the general rule is to stop, think and check.”

Bank of Ireland has issued the following advice to customers in response to the current smishing scam:

Do not click on links or respond to SMS text messages which appear as if sent by a motorway toll operator looking for payment for an unpaid toll

Remember that companies such as these, or banks, delivery companies, utility providers and Government agencies will never send a text linking to a website that requests online banking details

eFlow has advised that they do not send text messages with links to confirm account or payment details

Verify the identity of the sender. Call the company using their legitimate phone number (ensure you source it independently of any SMS)

If you get a suspicious text, please email a screenshot of the text to 365Security@boi.com and then delete the text

Bank of Ireland customers who think they gave away their banking details should call our 24/7 Freephone line 1800 946 764 immediately