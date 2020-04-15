This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 April, 2020
Banksy reveals new artwork as he 'works from home' during lockdown

Banksy’s trademark rat can be seen causing mayhem in a bathroom.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 10:40 PM
1 hour ago 19,749 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5075567

PastedImage-19644 Source: Instagram

BRITISH ARTIST BANKSY have revealed a lockdown-inspired work, bringing his trademark rat character to what purports to be bathroom.

The elusive artist shared five images on Instagram this evening, with the caption: “My hates it when I work from home.”

In the images, the rats are shown knocking the bathroom mirror to one side, hanging on the light pull, swinging on a towel ring and stepping on a tube of toothpaste.

PastedImage-17060 Source: Instagram

One rat is seen skipping on a roll of toilet paper, which has rolled down and across the floor.

PastedImage-61718 Source: Instagram

Banksy is originally from Bristol and first gained fame as a graffiti artist before going onto to international acclaim, selling multi-million euro pieces across the world.

His work often satirises consumerism and he has been a frequent critic of the art world his work now inhabits. In 2018, one of his artworks partially self-destructed after being sold for €1.2 million at London auction.

He later revealed that it was intended that the paining be shredded completely.

PastedImage-96576 Source: Instagram

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

