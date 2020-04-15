Banksy reveals new artwork as he 'works from home' during lockdown

BRITISH ARTIST BANKSY have revealed a lockdown-inspired work, bringing his trademark rat character to what purports to be bathroom.
The elusive artist shared five images on Instagram this evening, with the caption: “My hates it when I work from home.”
In the images, the rats are shown knocking the bathroom mirror to one side, hanging on the light pull, swinging on a towel ring and stepping on a tube of toothpaste.
One rat is seen skipping on a roll of toilet paper, which has rolled down and across the floor.
Banksy is originally from Bristol and first gained fame as a graffiti artist before going onto to international acclaim, selling multi-million euro pieces across the world.
His work often satirises consumerism and he has been a frequent critic of the art world his work now inhabits. In 2018, one of his artworks partially self-destructed after being sold for €1.2 million at London auction.
He later revealed that it was intended that the paining be shredded completely.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (18)