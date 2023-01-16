Banshees of Inisherin comes away empty-handed from the Critics Choice Awards

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for The Banshees of Inisherin after it missed out in all categories in the Critics Choice Awards.

The film was up for nine gongs including nominations for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh, but was beaten in each.

There was extra disappointment for Farrell and Gleeson who did not attend after testing positive for Covid-19 according to US media reports.

It was only last week that the film won three of the most prestigious awards at the Golden Globes.

Farrell won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy, McDonagh was recognised for best screenplay and it also came away with the best motion picture award in the musical/comedy category.

Jordan Strauss Tipperary native Kerry Condon was nominated as best supporting actress. Jordan Strauss

Instead, last night’s ceremoney in Los Angeles saw American film Everything Everywhere All at Once win out in the best film and best director caregories.

Ke Huy Quan also won best supporting actor ahead of Gleeson.

Farrell lost out for best actor against Brendan Fraser who has been receiving praise for The Whale.

Kerry Condon was also nominated for ‘Banshees’ in the best supporting actress category, only to miss out to Black Panther star Angela Bassett.

The film missed out again for best ensemble to Knives Out: Glass Onion, and there was another snub for McDonagh when Everything Everywhere All at Once’s writers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert came away with that gong.

The awards are presented annually by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association.

Additional reporting from PA