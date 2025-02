WE’RE STEADILY MAKING our way through awards season as the Baftas come to a close this evening.

At the awards this evening, Kneecap missed out on the award for ‘outstanding British film’ at the Baftas, but director Rich Peppiatt scooped the award for ‘outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer’.

Lisburn-born Nick Emerson also won the ‘best editing’ Bafta for his work on the film, which is thought to be a strong contender for the Oscars next month.

Amid the glitz and glam of the red carpet, it’s easy to forget about the main event – but here are a few looks from the carpet today:

Gwendoline Christie

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden

Ariana Grande

Stacy Martin

Jeff Goldblum

Monica Barbaro

Zoe Saldana

Demi Moore

Colman Domingo

Camila Cabello

Georgina Chapman

