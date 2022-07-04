BBC reveals it received complaints against DJ Tim Westwood including one referred to police

THE BBC HAS revealed it received complaints against DJ Tim Westwood including one that was referred to the police.

The corporation says it is reviewing six complaints relating to the former Radio 1 DJ.

It comes after the BBC and the Guardian published an investigation in April which claimed that the 64-year-old is alleged to have misused his position in the music industry to take advantage of seven women who were in their late teens or early 20s at the time.

Westwood has not been charged with any crime and has consistently denied the allegations against him since they emerged.

Three women accused the DJ of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour, while four others allege they were groped by him at events, according to the Guardian.

The BBC’s announcement today comes despite the broadcaster previously stating it was unaware of concerns about Westwood’s behaviour.

The new details emerged after BBC News complained about the corporation’s response to a Freedom of Information request made in November 2021.

As well as an incident that was referred to the police, the BBC confirmed that the DJ was spoken to in relation to another complaint.

The BBC said the complaint it referred to the police did not relate to an allegation of physical assault. The corporation added that it would be in a position to say more when its investigation had concluded.

A BBC spokesman said in a statement: “This is a historic case that the BBC has found in its files. We are establishing the facts around it.

“It did not relate to conduct at the BBC, BBC premises, or conduct towards a BBC staff member, nor was it an accusation of physical assault.”

The DJ, who is the son of Bill Westwood, the former Anglican Bishop of Peterborough who died in 1999, began his career with local radio before joining Capital Radio in London and was later given his own show by BBC Radio 1.

Additional reporting from Press Association