IT LOOKS LIKE we’re in for some warm and sunny weather this weekend.

Met Éireann is predicting mostly dry conditions over the weekend with sunny spells and the odd shower. Temperatures are expected to be in the high teens or low twenties.

After the recent stretch of wet weather, you may be tempted to head to the beach and make the most of the sunshine (and maybe dip your toe in the water if you’re feeling brave).

So today we’re asking: Do you like to go to the beach in Ireland?