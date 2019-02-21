This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 21 February, 2019
Bear Grylls just managed to annoy most of Bulgaria by boiling and eating a frog

He could also face a €5,000 fine.

By AFP Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 10:35 PM
11 minutes ago 1,496 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4506710
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

ENVIRONMENTAL OFFICIALS IN Bulgaria said they were considering fining adventurer Bear Grylls over an episode of his Running Wild series in which he killed a frog and boiled it on a camping stove.

In the episode filmed in Bulgaria’s Rila mountains in 2017, Grylls and US Latin and ballroom dancer Derek Hough were shown killing, gutting and cooking the frog before swimming across a lake.

“It is evident from the film material that during the shooting there were breaches to the regulations and rules of conduct in protected areas: entering and swimming in the water basin of the Karakashevo lake, lighting a fire, and catching and killing an animal,” the environment ministry said in a statement.

The series’ production company faces a possible fine of between €500 and €5,000 while Grylls and Hough could receive fines of between €250 and €2,500.

The Rila national park in southwestern Bulgaria is the country’s largest.

It is a protected area and the ministry said the crew had been briefed on what they could and could not do during the shoot.

The ministry added that it would also investigate possible failings on the part of park authority officials who accompanied the crew.

Grylls served with the British armed forces’ elite Special Air Service (SAS) before finding fame with a string of adventure TV shows in the UK and the US in which he demonstrates survival techniques in inhospitable climates.

© AFP 2019

