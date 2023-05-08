Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 8 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo of PSNI car.
# Northern Ireland
Man arrested after holding hostage at Belfast hotel
The PSNI paid credit to staff and guests of the hotel who coped with the “terrifying ordeal” yesterday evening.
3.9k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested in Belfast after he allegedly entered a hotel with what appeared to be a gun and held someone hostage.

The PSNI paid credit to staff and guests of the hotel who coped with the “terrifying ordeal” which was resolved shortly after police arrived at the scene on Ormeau Avenue yesterday evening around 7pm.

Nobody was physically harmed during the incident and the man remains in custody. PSNI officers remained at the scene last night.

A spokesperson for the police service said the PSNI received a report just before 6.45pm today yesterday that a man had entered the hotel with what was believed to be a gun and threatened the staff and guests present.

“Response officers were on the scene within five minutes. On arrival, the suspect was holding a man hostage. All other persons were evacuated,” the PSNI said.

“Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7.00pm.

“The suspect attempted to make off from the scene, but was detained by police. It was confirmed that the item was not a firearm.”

The PSNI statement added thanks for the staff and patrons present for their cooperation during the “terrifying ordeal”.

“Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been physically harmed. Officers remain at the scene.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area who may have footage of the incident, or any other information which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1612 of 07/05/23.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     