Man arrested after holding hostage at Belfast hotel

A MAN HAS been arrested in Belfast after he allegedly entered a hotel with what appeared to be a gun and held someone hostage.

The PSNI paid credit to staff and guests of the hotel who coped with the “terrifying ordeal” which was resolved shortly after police arrived at the scene on Ormeau Avenue yesterday evening around 7pm.

Nobody was physically harmed during the incident and the man remains in custody. PSNI officers remained at the scene last night.

A spokesperson for the police service said the PSNI received a report just before 6.45pm today yesterday that a man had entered the hotel with what was believed to be a gun and threatened the staff and guests present.

“Response officers were on the scene within five minutes. On arrival, the suspect was holding a man hostage. All other persons were evacuated,” the PSNI said.

“Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7.00pm.

“The suspect attempted to make off from the scene, but was detained by police. It was confirmed that the item was not a firearm.”

The PSNI statement added thanks for the staff and patrons present for their cooperation during the “terrifying ordeal”.

“Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been physically harmed. Officers remain at the scene.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area who may have footage of the incident, or any other information which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1612 of 07/05/23.”