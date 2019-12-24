Police investigating murder of Belfast man and woman appeal for public's help in locating bag of blood-soaked clothing

A PSNI forensic officer in a second floor apartment in a building on Kinnaird Close in Belfast, after the bodies of a man and woman were found yesterday.

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder inquiry after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a flat in north Belfast yesterday.

A 35-year-old man arrested last night on suspicion of murder remains in police custody at this time.

The PSNI has named the victims as 37-year-old Frances Murray and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton.

At around 12.55pm yesterday, police received a report from a member of the public that the bodies of two people had been discovered in a flat in the Kinnaird Close area. Local sources said it is understood they suffered stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery announced this afternoon that he is treating their deaths as murder.

Montgomery believes that “some form of altercation” took place within the flat where Frances and Joseph were found.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time. Did you hear anything or did you see anyone leaving the flats yesterday morning?”

Police are also appealing to the public to help locate a bag of blood-soaked clothing that they believe was discarded in the local area.

The bag is described as being a white carrier type bag with orange lettering on it. If you see a bag matching this description please do not touch it and contact police immediately.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience and support while the investigation into this tragic incident continues.

“The information they have provided to my detectives to date has been invaluable however we still need people to get in touch and tell us what they know and I want to make a number of specific appeals in a bid to establish the circumstances of exactly what happened,” Montgomery said.

“No matter how insignificant you think the information you have is, please contact us. Your information could be key to our investigation. If you can help our investigation, please call detectives on 101 quoting reference 885 23/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”