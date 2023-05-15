Bertie Ahern to address Seanad next week for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

FORMER TAOISEACH BERTIE Ahern is to address the Seanad next week.

As part of a series of keynote addresses, Ahern will speak to senators about the Good Friday Agreement for its 25th anniversary.

In recent weeks the Seanad has had guest speakers such as the European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Mairead McGuinness, and GAA President Larry McCarthy.

Numerous events will take place both in the Oireachtas and Stormont as the island continues to commemorate the peace treaty.

Leader of the Seanad Lisa Chambers said Ahern’s address will be “an interesting debate”.

The anniversary of the peace agreement is “hugely important”, she told TheJournal.

“It’s good for the Seanad to open itself up to facilitating engagement and debate.”

It was Fine Gael Senator and Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Jerry Buttimer who has organised Ahern’s address.

“[Ahern] was Taoiseach of the country and played a key role in the negotiations and delivery of the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“I think it’s important to recognise it was a seminal moment in our history.”

He added that the Good Friday Agreement brought peace and the speech will be a chance for Ahern to “outline his views [on the treaty]… how it came about and the effects it’s had”.

The Seanad’s Cross-Party Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight has made the recommendation that Ahern speak, but it will be confirmed when senators vote to approve the motion tomorrow.

Ahern has recently been speaking a lot about the peace treaty, and the former Taoiseach has been honoured by various organisations for the part he played.

Ahern has refused to directly state whether or not he will contest the next presidential election in 2025.