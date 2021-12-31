#Open journalism No news is bad news

Acting legend Betty White, star of Golden Girls, dies at age 99

The actress would have celebrated her 100th birthday on 17 January.

By AFP Friday 31 Dec 2021, 8:09 PM
49 minutes ago 10,237 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5643933
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ACTRESS BETTY WHITE has passed away at the age of 99.

The famous actress made US television audiences laugh for more than seven decades, starring on popular sitcoms “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”.

US media reported her death this evening.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” People magazine quoted her agent Jeff Witjas.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources saying she died at her home today.

The legend would have celebrated her 100th birthday on 17 January.

