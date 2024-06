US PRESIDENT JOE Biden’s son Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges in his federal gun trial.

The 54-year-old was convicted of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun in 2018.

Prosecutors said he lied on a federal form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs at the time.

Since the trial began last week in Delaware’s federal court, jurors have heard emotional testimony from Biden’s former romantic partners, read personal text messages and seen photos of him with drug paraphernalia.

Biden has publicly detailed his struggle with a crack cocaine addiction before going drug free more than five years ago. But the defence sought to show that that he did not consider himself an “addict” when he filled out the form.

Jurors began deliberating yesterday.

It’s a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it is unclear whether she would give him time behind bars.

