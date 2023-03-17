President Biden tells Taoiseach he's looking forward to 'a celebration together' during upcoming visit

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has said that he is looking forward to “a celebration” of the Good Friday Agreement during his visit to Ireland next month.

Biden made the comments in the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during which he also spoke about Ireland’s assistance to Ukraine in the context of Russia’s ongoing invasion.

“It means a great deal speaking out against Russia’s brutal aggression,” he said.

Biden is set to travel to Ireland next month as part of a series of events commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He said he was “looking forward to having a celebration together” and referenced the work of his party colleague George Mitchell.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister-designate Michelle O’Neill said this week that Biden has been invited to speak at the Stormont Assembly.

The Assembly is not currently in operation however as the DUP has effectively blocked it from sitting in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP is consulting internally about whether it should support the Windsor Framework and Biden’s comments today will increase the pressure on the DUP to allow the institutions to return.

Biden also quoted The Municipal Gallery Revisited by WB Yeats, saying:

Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, And say my glory was I had such friends.

“I very strongly supported the Windsor Framework, which I know you do too,” President Biden said.

Speaking after President Biden, Varadkar spoke in Irish to say that he was thankful for the President’s support in relation to Brexit, adding that the country was looking forward to Biden’s trip to Ireland.

Speaking about Ukraine, Varadkar said:

America is at its best when it stands with its European partners in protecting freedom and democracy.

As part of a full schedule today relating to Ireland-US relations, Biden today met with representatives all five of the largest political parties in Northern Ireland, the first time a US president has done so.

Biden and Varadkar are expected to discuss issues relating to Northern Ireland, the Windsor Framework and the war in Ukraine.

- With reporting by Christina Finn in Washington DC

