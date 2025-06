HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of people turned up for Budapest’s biggest-ever Pride parade after attempts by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to ban the event and prevent it from going ahead.

Organisers estimate upwards of 200,000 people took part in the event in Hungary’s capital yesterday. In the crowd were Irish MEPs and other politicians who sought to stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ Europeans.

Orbán’s right-wing coalition amended laws and the constitution this year to ban the annual celebration, citing “child protection” to justify the years-long clampdown on LGBTQ+ rights.

Participants gather during the Budapest Pride march

But the opposition-run Budapest city hall decided to co-host the march so it could go ahead. The European Commission has launched EU law infringement proceedings following the Prime Minister’s actions.

Hundreds of politicians joined Hungarians in their march at the capital yesterday, including Ireland’s Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman, Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh, Fianna Fáil MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú and European Greens leader Ciarán Cuffe.

Anti-Orbán sign held up during the Pride march in Budapest.

The Hungarian government wanted to imprison the event’s organisers, who were celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Parade goers also faced fines of up to €500 for attending.

But Orbán said on Friday that police would not break up the Pride march. The events are viewed as an embarrassment for the Prime Minister, who has been losing support in recent elections, over the vast number of attendees and the incoming EU reprimands.

Roughly 200,000 people attended the event, organisers say.

A government spokesperson accused the EU of attempting to push “woke culture” onto Hungary.

Vice-President of the European Parliament and Romanian MEP Nicu Stefanuta represented the institution yesterday. He said: “This is not just about Budapest. This is about all of us, about what kind of Europe we choose to build and protect.”

Streets, like many others in Europe yesterday, were awash with colour for the Budapest pride march.

“Freedom and love can’t be banned,” read one huge poster put up near city hall, the gathering point for the march.

“I am proud to be gay and I am very scared that the government wants to bring us down,” one participant, 66-year-old Zoltan, said. “I am very surprised that there are so many people, I want to cry.”

With reporting by AFP