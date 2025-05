BILLY JOEL HAS announced that his upcoming shows have been cancelled in the wake of his recent brain disorder diagnosis.

In a post to the singer’s Instagram account, a statement said that Joel has been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). NPH is a brain disorder in which excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain’s ventricles, causing thinking and reasoning problems, difficulty walking, and loss of bladder control, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The 76-year-old’s condition has been “exacerbated by recent concert performances”, resulting in problems with hearing, vision, and balance, the statement said.

He is undergoing specific physical therapy and has made the decision to cancel his upcoming shows in light of his doctor’s advice.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” Joel said.

The post said that he is grateful for support he has received from his fans and “looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage”.

Seventeen shows have been cancelled in locations in the US, Canada, England, and Scotland. The shows were scheduled to take place between July 2025 and July 2026.

Sting, Stevie Nicks, and Rod Stewart were set to join him at several of the shows.

Ticket holders will be automatically refunded.