A GARDA INVESTIGATION is underway after a stolen bin truck crashed into a level crossing barrier near the Sutton DART station on Dublin city’s northside yesterday evening, causing disruption to commuters.

The truck was taken from Parliament Street in Dublin city early yesterday evening while a worker was out emptying bins- its movements were being monitored by a number of garda units, before it crashed at 6 pm.

The man driving the stolen truck was taken to a Dublin Hospital with non-life threatening injuries – no other injuries have been reported.

“Garda investigations into all the circumstances of this incident are ongoing. Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in relation to this investigation,” a garda spokesperson said.

Advertisement