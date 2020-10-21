Two teenagers assaulted and robbed in the early hours in west Dublin park

GARDAÍ IN BLANCHARDSTOWN are appealing for witnesses to come forward in relation to the assault and robbery of two teenagers in a park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 4.30am, two 18-year-old males were assaulted and robbed in Porterstown Park, just off the Porterstown Road beside St Mochta’s Church.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward, along with anyone who was in the vicinity of Porterstown Park from 2am-5am on Sunday morning.

Gardaí said: “[We're] also asking any motorists, including taxis, who may have dash cam footage of the area during this time, to make it available. Gardaí are anxious to identify a dark, hatchback car which was parked outside the Porterstown Park car park.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7013, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.