Drugs, weapons and thousands in cash seized in Blanchardstown yesterday

The items seized at the properties by An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ FROM BLANCHARDSTOWN yesterday searched six properties in connection with the sale and supply of drugs in the Corduff and wider Dublin 15 area.

One man has been arrested on drugs offences, and was due to appear yesterday in the Criminal Court of Justice at 2pm.

Members of the District Detective Unit, and uniformed Gardaí, searched the properties under warrant, connected to crime groups in the area, following recent investigations.

Armed support was provided by the Armed Response Unit and Emergency Response Unit.

A number of items, as well as thousands in cash and drugs of various values were seized at the properties.

A total of €21,335 in cash was seized across two of the properties.

20 phones, including a number of concealable phones, signal blockers – which gardaí say are associated with criminal gangs – and two imitation firearms were also found.

Drugs, including cannabis, prescription tablets, crack cocaine and €5,000 worth of cocaine was found, as well as a number of weighing scales.

In addition, two motorbikes, believed to be stolen, and a number of machete weapons, were also recovered.

