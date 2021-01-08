#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí break up party in Blarney shed where 100 people had gathered

The party was taking place yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 Jan 2021, 8:52 PM
Image: LEAH FARRELL
GARDAÍ SAID THEY broke up a 100-strong party which was taking place in a shed in Blarney, Cork, yesterday. 

Officers attended the scene and stopped the event which was taking place yesterday evening. They said the crowds dispersed with no public order incidents. 

Gardaí said an investigation has now been launched under the Health Act 1947 and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A garda spokesman said: “Personal social responsibility, wearing of face coverings and social distancing are public health guidelines and should be followed by all individuals.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with public health guidelines and regulations, in order to continue to save lives.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

