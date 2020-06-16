Poll: Have you ever read any James Joyce?

TODAY – 16 JUNE – MARKS the day in 1904 that Leopold Bloom crossed paths with Stephen Dedalus in James Joyce’s Ulysses.

Bloomsday is usually marked with events at home and abroad but, similar to lots of other events during the pandemic, celebrations to Joyce’s masterpiece will be online this year.

Over his lifetime and beyond, Joyce’s work was celebrated internationally from his short stories in Dubliners through to Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man into Ulysses and the experimental Finnegan’s Wake.

At some stage, many of us would have come into contact with some of Joyce’s work in a classroom or come across a cheap copy of Dubliners in a book shop.

So, on Bloomsday we’re asking you: Have you ever read any James Joyce?

