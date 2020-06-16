This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 16 June, 2020
Poll: Have you ever read any James Joyce?

Bloomsday will be celebrated a bit differently this year.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 8:14 AM
5 minutes ago 449 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5123887
File photo. James Joyce.
Image: PA Archive/Press Association Images
File photo. James Joyce.
File photo. James Joyce.
Image: PA Archive/Press Association Images

TODAY – 16 JUNE – MARKS the day in 1904 that Leopold Bloom crossed paths with Stephen Dedalus in James Joyce’s Ulysses. 

Bloomsday is usually marked with events at home and abroad but, similar to lots of other events during the pandemic, celebrations to Joyce’s masterpiece will be online this year

Over his lifetime and beyond, Joyce’s work was celebrated internationally from his short stories in Dubliners through to Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man into Ulysses and the experimental Finnegan’s Wake. 

At some stage, many of us would have come into contact with some of Joyce’s work in a classroom or come across a cheap copy of Dubliners in a book shop.

So, on Bloomsday we’re asking you: Have you ever read any James Joyce?


Poll Results:

No (52)
Yes (33)
No, but I'd like to (11)
I actually can't remember (4)




About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

