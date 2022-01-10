#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 10 January 2022
US comedian Bob Saget dies aged 65

Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room with police saying there were no signs of foul play.

By Press Association Monday 10 Jan 2022, 8:24 AM
10,452 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5650092
Bob Saget attends the premier of The Big Short in 2015.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Bob Saget attends the premier of The Big Short in 2015.
Bob Saget attends the premier of The Big Short in 2015.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

US COMEDIAN BOB Saget has died at the age of 65.

Saget, known for starring in US sitcoms including Full House, was pronounced dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Officers from Orange County Sheriff’s Office were called following reports of an unresponsive man at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Saget was identified and pronounced dead at the scene with police saying there were no signs of foul play. 

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget had just begun his new 2022 stand up tour and had earlier tweeted about his show in Jacksonville, expressing his delight at being back performing.

Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin, and Jim Carrey were among the high-profile celebrities to express grief and shock over the news.

British comedian and Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas called Saget a “magnificently naughty comedian”.

“In terrible shock of the horrible news of Bob Saget’s sudden passing,” Lucas tweeted.

US TV host and actor Whoopi Goldberg wrote: “Sail on my friend Bob Saget with your huge heart and abject lunacy. My condolences to his daughters & other family.”

Comedy veteran Steve Martin responded to the news of Saget’s death by saying it was a “sad day for [the] comedy world”.

Jim Carrey added his voice to the wealth of tributes, writing on Twitter: “Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake.”

Actor John Stamos, who starred alongside Saget on the sitcom Full House, also took to Twitter to express his grief.

“I am broken. I am gutted.  I am in complete and utter shock.  I will never ever have another friend like him.  I love you so much Bobby.”

Press Association

