Body recovered from the water at Sliabh Liag cliffs in Donegal following garda investigation

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN assault in Donegal have recovered a body in the water off the cliffside at Sliabh Liag which had been sealed off last week.

This morning gardaí and members of the Coast Guard recovered the remains from the water.

A garda spokesperson said the body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

A man and a woman arrested last week in connection with the incident had been released without charge.

Gardaí had sealed off the cliff side and were carrying out a forensic examination of the area as well as a car seized in the probe.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward who were in the Killybegs and Sliabh Liag between the afternoon of Saturday 24 June 2023 and the evening of Sunday 25 June 2023.

They’ve also asked for any road users travelling in the area during that time to come forward with dash-cam footage.