A GARDA INVESTIGATION is underway after the body of a man was discovered at an apartment in Athy, Co Kildare this morning.

The body was discovered at approximately 11am.

Gardaí have sealed off an apartment on Stanhope Street, just off Emily Square, where a forensic team has been deployed to examine the scene.

The body of the deceased has been removed for a post-mortem examination – the result of which will assist gardaí in determining the course of the investigation. The local coroner has been notified, a spokesperson said.

The area has been cordoned off, and access to nearby roads is currently restricted as investigations continue.

Traffic is currently busy through Athy town centre due to the diversions.

The scene remains preserved for technical and forensic examination. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Athy Garda Station.