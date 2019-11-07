Check back for updates: Irish Water says maps of areas affected by water notice 'will be refined'

IRISH WATER HAS said it will continue to refine the areas impacted by the current boil water notice in the greater Dublin area.

The areas impacted are said to be same as those affected by a widespread notice a fortnight ago. However, some customers told TheJournal.ie they were confused as the maps for the current boil-water notice were slightly different from previous maps.

Irish water explained the maps are subject to change due to the “complex” water supply in the Dublin area.

The notice, which was issued on Monday, impacts 600,000 people supplied by the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

Due to heavy rain, the source water going into the plant was cloudy due to suspended particles. The old Leixlip plant was subsequently not able to cope with the cloudiness levels.

As a yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Dublin, Irish Water is uncertain of when the boil water notice will be lifted.

An Irish Water spokesperson said that Dublin receives a blended water supply, meaning the number of homes being supplied by the Leixlip plant changes regularly.

“The area covered is significant and the underground network of pipes and water supply is complex.

The Greater Dublin Area is supplied from a number of sources, areas of supply and network configuration do change. Irish Water main priority is public health and we have updated the map to ensure any risk to health is minimised.

Looking at previous maps, the areas served by the Leixlip plant have changed over the last few weeks and days. Parts of Lusk, Leixlip, Dunboyne and Maynooth and just some of the areas newly impacted by the notice since Monday.

The areas impacted during the notice a fortnight ago, 23 October.

Areas impacted on Monday Source: Irish Water

Areas impacted by the boil water notice - 3pm today. Source: Irish Water

Irish Water said that the map updates are precautionary and will continue to be refined as updates on the operation of the water network are available.

Any homes and businesses identified in the current map follow are advised to follow the boil water advice.

A map of the areas is available on the Irish Water website.

What you should use cooled boiled water for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating

Brushing of teeth or gargling

Making ice – discard existing ice cubes and make ice from cooled boiled water

Filtered water – pour out any filtered water in fridges and use cooled boiled water

What you do not need cooled boiled water for: