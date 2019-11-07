This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Check back for updates: Irish Water says maps of areas affected by water notice 'will be refined'

Due to ongoing heavy remain, Irish Water is unsure of when the notice will be lifted.

By Adam Daly Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 6,398 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4881773
Areas impacted by the boil water notice - 3pm.
Image: Irish Water
Areas impacted by the boil water notice - 3pm.
Areas impacted by the boil water notice - 3pm.
Image: Irish Water

IRISH WATER HAS said it will continue to refine the areas impacted by the current boil water notice in the greater Dublin area.

The areas impacted are said to be same as those affected by a widespread notice a fortnight ago. However, some customers told TheJournal.ie they were confused as the maps for the current boil-water notice were slightly different from previous maps.

Irish water explained the maps are subject to change due to the “complex” water supply in the Dublin area. 

The notice, which was issued on Monday, impacts 600,000 people supplied by the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

PastedImage-63590 Source: Twitter

PastedImage-65437 Source: Twitter

Due to heavy rain, the source water going into the plant was cloudy due to suspended particles. The old Leixlip plant was subsequently not able to cope with the cloudiness levels.

As a yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Dublin, Irish Water is uncertain of when the boil water notice will be lifted. 

An Irish Water spokesperson said that Dublin receives a blended water supply, meaning the number of homes being supplied by the Leixlip plant changes regularly. 

“The area covered is significant and the underground network of pipes and water supply is complex.

The Greater Dublin Area is supplied from a number of sources, areas of supply and network configuration do change. Irish Water main priority is public health and we have updated the map to ensure any risk to health is minimised. 

Looking at previous maps, the areas served by the Leixlip plant have changed over the last few weeks and days. Parts of Lusk, Leixlip, Dunboyne and Maynooth and just some of the areas newly impacted by the notice since Monday. 

PastedImage-62867 The areas impacted during the notice a fortnight ago, 23 October.

bwn-area_4-nov-2019_upscaled_illustration_x4 Areas impacted on Monday Source: Irish Water

Related Reads

06.11.19 Boil water notice for 600,000 people in greater Dublin area to remain in place
05.11.19 Water treatment 'not sufficient' to manage Cryptosporidium risks at Leixlip plant, says EPA

PastedImage-71317 Areas impacted by the boil water notice - 3pm today. Source: Irish Water

Irish Water said that the map updates are precautionary and will continue to be refined as updates on the operation of the water network are available.

Any homes and businesses identified in the current map follow are advised to follow the boil water advice.

map of the areas is available on the Irish Water website. 

What you should use cooled boiled water for:

  • Drinking
  • Drinks made with water
  • Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating
  • Brushing of teeth or gargling
  • Making ice – discard existing ice cubes and make ice from cooled boiled water
  • Filtered water – pour out any filtered water in fridges and use cooled boiled water

What you do not need cooled boiled water for:

  • Personal hygiene, such as showering and bathing
  • Toilet flushing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie