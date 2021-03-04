Controlled explosion on grounds of St James' Hospital after 'explosive' chemical discovered

The scene at the Luas line this morning.

THE DEFENCE FORCES has carried out a controlled explosion on the grounds of St James’ Hospital in Dublin 8 this morning after chemical material was discovered.

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, an Army Bomb Disposal Team were tasked to investigate the suspected hazardous material at St James’ Hospital. The team arrived at the scene at approximately 7.15am.

On arrival, a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation.

The material was identified as a chemical that had become explosive.

A controlled explosion was carried out and the scene was rendered safe.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team left the scene at 9.20am.

“Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána,” the Defence Forces said in a statement.

A section of the Luas Red Line was closed off near the scene for the duration of the operation which resulted in the suspension of services between Blackhorse and Heuston.

All Red Line services have since resumed.

- With reporting by Laura Byrne and Daragh Brophy