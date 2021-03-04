#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 4 March 2021
Advertisement

Controlled explosion on grounds of St James' Hospital after 'explosive' chemical discovered

A section of the Luas Red Line was closed off near the scene for the duration of the operation.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 9:45 AM
40 minutes ago 5,714 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5371630
The scene at the Luas line this morning.
Image: Laura Byrne/TheJournal.ie
The scene at the Luas line this morning.
The scene at the Luas line this morning.
Image: Laura Byrne/TheJournal.ie

Updated 19 minutes ago

THE DEFENCE FORCES has carried out a controlled explosion on the grounds of St James’ Hospital in Dublin 8 this morning after chemical material was discovered. 

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, an Army Bomb Disposal Team were tasked to investigate the suspected hazardous material at St James’ Hospital. The team arrived at the scene at approximately 7.15am. 

On arrival, a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation.

The material was identified as a chemical that had become explosive. 

A controlled explosion was carried out and the scene was rendered safe. 

The Army Bomb Disposal Team left the scene at 9.20am. 

“Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána,” the Defence Forces said in a statement. 

A section of the Luas Red Line was closed off near the scene for the duration of the operation which resulted in the suspension of services between Blackhorse and Heuston.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 

All Red Line services have since resumed. 

- With reporting by Laura Byrne and Daragh Brophy

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie