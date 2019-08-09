This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Huge bonfire lit in Belfast after clashes between protesters and police

The PSNI abandoned an attempt to dismantle the bonfire, which was lit to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment.

By Órla Ryan Friday 9 Aug 2019, 9:19 AM
6 minutes ago 597 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4758522

Bonfire in north Belfast Crowds watch as a bonfire is lit in the New Lodge area of Belfast to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A LARGE BONFIRE was set alight in Belfast last night after clashes between protesters and the PSNI.

Police abandoned an attempt to dismantle the bonfire at Queens Parade in the New Lodge area.

It was lit to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment in 1971 – a policy which saw Irish republicans arrested and imprisoned without trial.

Assistant chief constable Alan Todd said people “cheered” as officers fell to the ground injured.

Bonfire in north Belfast Crowds at the bonfire after it was lit. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Bonfire in north Belfast Crowds at the bonfire after it was lit. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“We’ve had three officers injured … by mostly attacks carried out by young people.

It’s clear to me that the young people are being orchestrated in the background by older heads, probably related to violent dissident republican groupings.

“There are a significant number of people who cheered when officers fell to the ground having been attacked. That’s reprehensible, and people need to reflect on that,” Todd said yesterday.

Bonfire in north Belfast Crowds watch as a bonfire is lit in the New Lodge area of Belfast. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Bonfire in north Belfast Crowds at the bonfire after it was lit. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The PSNI said three officers were injured as fireworks, bottles, wood and stones were thrown at them.

Six petrol bombs were recovered by police and a 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of riotous and disorderly behaviour.

‘Afraid and intimidated’ 

Sinn Féin and SDLP politicians were among those to raise concerns over the bonfire in recent days, calling for its removal.

Earlier this week, Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said the bonfire was not wanted by many local people.

“I’m not long back after visiting residents and it’s clear the local families of those involved need to sit with the residents who are afraid and intimidated,” she said.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie