Huge bonfire lit in Belfast after clashes between protesters and police

A LARGE BONFIRE was set alight in Belfast last night after clashes between protesters and the PSNI.
Police abandoned an attempt to dismantle the bonfire at Queens Parade in the New Lodge area.
It was lit to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment in 1971 – a policy which saw Irish republicans arrested and imprisoned without trial.
Assistant chief constable Alan Todd said people “cheered” as officers fell to the ground injured.
“We’ve had three officers injured … by mostly attacks carried out by young people.
It’s clear to me that the young people are being orchestrated in the background by older heads, probably related to violent dissident republican groupings.
“There are a significant number of people who cheered when officers fell to the ground having been attacked. That’s reprehensible, and people need to reflect on that,” Todd said yesterday.
The PSNI said three officers were injured as fireworks, bottles, wood and stones were thrown at them.
Six petrol bombs were recovered by police and a 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of riotous and disorderly behaviour.
‘Afraid and intimidated’
Sinn Féin and SDLP politicians were among those to raise concerns over the bonfire in recent days, calling for its removal.
Earlier this week, Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said the bonfire was not wanted by many local people.
“I’m not long back after visiting residents and it’s clear the local families of those involved need to sit with the residents who are afraid and intimidated,” she said.
With reporting by Hayley Halpin
COMMENTS (1)