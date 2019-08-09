Huge bonfire lit in Belfast after clashes between protesters and police

Crowds watch as a bonfire is lit in the New Lodge area of Belfast to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A LARGE BONFIRE was set alight in Belfast last night after clashes between protesters and the PSNI.

Police abandoned an attempt to dismantle the bonfire at Queens Parade in the New Lodge area.

It was lit to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment in 1971 – a policy which saw Irish republicans arrested and imprisoned without trial.

Assistant chief constable Alan Todd said people “cheered” as officers fell to the ground injured.

Crowds at the bonfire after it was lit. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Crowds at the bonfire after it was lit. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“We’ve had three officers injured … by mostly attacks carried out by young people.

It’s clear to me that the young people are being orchestrated in the background by older heads, probably related to violent dissident republican groupings.

“There are a significant number of people who cheered when officers fell to the ground having been attacked. That’s reprehensible, and people need to reflect on that,” Todd said yesterday.

Crowds watch as a bonfire is lit in the New Lodge area of Belfast. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Crowds at the bonfire after it was lit. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The PSNI said three officers were injured as fireworks, bottles, wood and stones were thrown at them.

Six petrol bombs were recovered by police and a 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of riotous and disorderly behaviour.

‘Afraid and intimidated’

Sinn Féin and SDLP politicians were among those to raise concerns over the bonfire in recent days, calling for its removal.

Earlier this week, Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said the bonfire was not wanted by many local people.

This bonfire isn’t wanted, it’s needs lifted & all the criminal behaviour needs dealt with @PSNIBelfastN & stat bodies. I’m not long back after visiting residents again & it’s clear the local families of those involved need to sit with the residents who are afraid & intimidated https://t.co/d60pX8Hsiv — Carál Ní Chuilín (@CaralNiChuilin) August 6, 2019 Source: Carál Ní Chuilín /Twitter

“I’m not long back after visiting residents and it’s clear the local families of those involved need to sit with the residents who are afraid and intimidated,” she said.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin