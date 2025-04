TODAY IS INDEPENDENT Bookstore Day, an event organised by the American Booksellers Association to celebrate the resilience of small businesses that compete against global, online book sellers and large chains.

The Journal caught up with some small Irish bookshops following the arrival of Amazon.ie last month. The website’s first month had little impact on the sellers, but there are fears over the long-term threats.

Whether it’s online or in store, on an e-reader or flipping pages – a love of books are the common denominator among most customers. In the spirit of the day, test your knowledge to find out:

How much do you know about these best-selling books?

What is the name of the protagonist in J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit? Gandalf Bilbo Baggins

Thorin Oakenshield Frodo Baggins What city does Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code start in? Rome London

Paris Madrid Harry Potter is the number-one best-selling book series ever. What is the name of the second book? Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone What county is Sally Rooney's Intermezzo set in? Leitrim Donegal

Mayo Meath What is the name of one of the recipe-stealing rivals in Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Arthur The Aardvark Veruca Salt

Arthur Slugworth Mike Teavee What concept does James Clear use to describe how tiny changes compound over time to produce significant results in Atomic Habits? The Plateau of Latent Potential The 1% Rule

The Domino Effect Habit Stacking How many books, written by Lee Child, are currently published? 15 22

29 17 Fill in the blank, Eric Carle wrote the children's book 'The Very --- Caterpillar'? The Very Hungry Caterpillar The Very Angry Caterpillar

The Very Funny Caterpillar The Very Happy Caterpillar What is the name of Michelle Obama's autobiography? Growing Up My Life

Going Away Becoming After Harry Potter, what is the second-best-selling book series of all time? The Hunger Games Twilight

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Goosebumps