Thursday 18 November 2021
HSE flags 'no show' rates of 25% to 50% for booster jab appointments

CEO Paul Reid said that it is “really important” that people avail of a booster jab

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 2:44 PM
27 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5605262
HSE CEO Paul Reid.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
HSE CEO Paul Reid.
HSE CEO Paul Reid.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE HSE HAS said that some vaccination centres are recording “no show” rates of between 25-50% for Covid-19 boosters. 

Speaking at a briefing this afternoon, CEO Paul Reid said that it is “really important” that people avail of a booster jab when one is offered, suggesting that a “sense of security” may be contributing to people not doing so.

The government’s Covid-19 statistics website yesterday began publishing stats on the level of booster jabs being delivered. 

As of yesterday, 481,519 booster jabs have been administered. This is made up of 61,400 doses to people who are immunocompromised and 420,119 doses to other categories. 

The total number of people now approved for boosters is estimated to be 2.2 million people. 

Speaking today, Reid said that anyone who is offered a booster should avail of one. 

“There is an early phenomenon which I’d like to flag and say what we need to do. Certainly we are seeing people not coming forward for a high number of appointments made,” he said

It’s really important if you’re offered a booster appointment that you take it up, we have seen some no show rates and some centres varying from 25 to 50%. So it’s a really important call to everybody, we are going to be dealing with significant elements of population and we need those appointments utilised.  

“Maybe just due to a sense of security among people feeling they have had two vaccines and don’t need a booster, but we do know it’s really important for people to come forward. The more people receive these booster shots when there are due for you, the smaller the number of people we expect to see in hospitals.”

Booster cohorts

The booster programme is already underway in Ireland for people who are immunocompromised, healthcare workers and those over 60.

This week, the National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC) approved boosters people aged 50-59, people aged 16-59 years with an underlying condition and all residents in long-term healthcare facilities, irrespective of age. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin this week provided an estimate about when the current cohorts approved for boosters would be completed. 

