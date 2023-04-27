Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 27 April 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo The companies have apologised to their customers.
# Bills Bills Bills
Double bills and incorrect discounts as energy suppliers apologise for payment errors
Customers reported issues with the services yesterday.
5.2k
8
1 hour ago

TWO MAJOR ENERGY suppliers have apologised for billing errors affecting some of their customers. 

Bord Gáis has apologised after some of its customers were charged double the direct debit payment on their bills due to a banking “error”, while Electric Ireland has failed to send out bills to thousands of its customers.

The Bord Gáis issue arose after numerous customers reported the double charge yesterday, which the supplier said it was investigating alongside bank AIB. 

“Due to an error with the banking system, some of our direct debit customers have experienced a double direct debit taken from their account today,” Bord Gáis said in a statement.

“We apologise for this error and are investigating with AIB the cause so as to avoid any recurrence in the future. In some cases, this error has already been reversed.”

It is not known how many customers were affected by the error for Bord Gáis, which has over 730,000 residential and business customers throughout the country.

It added that it was working closely with AIB to ensure the error is “reversed for all customers as soon as possible” so that the payment be returned to their accounts. The bank has been contacted for comment.

Electric Ireland error

Electric Ireland, which has around 1.1 million customers, said its billing glitch saw “less than 1%” of its electricity customers affected by an “incorrect discount rate” being applied to some customers

The company told The Journal: “We are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible, and corrections to those impacted customers will issue as credit on their bills in due course – current indications are that the average correction is likely to be in the order of €20.

“We apologise for the inconvenience that this may cause and want to reassure those customers affected that we will contact them and make any necessary amends as quickly as possible.”

Additional reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     