#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 26 February 2022
Advertisement

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre cancels Swan Lake performances as it 'stands firmly behind Ukraine'

Today’s performance of the Royal Moscow Ballet at the National Opera House has also been cancelled.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 2:06 PM
32 minutes ago 3,997 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5694909
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE UPCOMING PERFORMANCES of Swan Lake by St Petersburg Ballet Theatre at the Board Gáis Energy Theatre have been cancelled.

Announcing the cancellation, the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre said it “stands firmly behind the people and nation of Ukraine”.

These shows were scheduled to take place from 29 March to 3 April.

“We hope for a diplomatic, swift and more peaceful resolution to this tragic attack,” the Theatre said in a statement.

“We will be in touch with customers in the coming days with more information and we appreciate your patience at this time.”

This evening’s scheduled performance of the Royal Moscow Ballet at the National Opera House has also been cancelled.

“In view of this week’s developments in Ukraine the National Opera House wishes to advise that this evening’s scheduled performance by the Royal Moscow Ballet has been cancelled,” the National Opera House tweeted.

“All patrons will be contacted and refunds will be arranged for tickets purchased as soon as possible,” it said.

These cancellations come after the Helix Theatre cancelled yesterday’s performance of the Royal Moscow Ballet’s Swan Lake “in solidarity with Ukraine”.

Responding to the Helix’s cancellation, the Royal Moscow Ballet said it is not carrying any political message on its current tour in Ireland.

A spokesperson for the ballet company said it is in no way funded or sponsored by the Russian government.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The Royal Moscow Ballet is a multi-national touring ballet company who have been coming to Ireland annually for over 10 years now and always look forward to their annual tour of Ireland,” the spokesperson said.

“The company is and has always been made up of different nationalities and on the 2022 tour we have Russian nationals, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Uzbekistan nationals, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, side by side, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.

We are young artists who just want to perform the art form we love and have done since childhood and bear no political leanings whatsoever and remain united as a group and as friends and wish only to spread the joy of our art form and culture throughout Ireland we have done for the last 10 years.

The spokesperson added: “We hope this email helps to clarify the diversity of our ballet company and that we don’t carry any political message on this tour. We simply dance for peace.”

With reporting by Ian Curran

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie