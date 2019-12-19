This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boris Johnson unveils ‘most radical Queen’s Speech in a generation'

Of the 25 Bills detailed in Johnson’s second Queen’s Speech in less than three months, seven are devoted to Brexit.

By Press Association Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 12:10 PM
29 minutes ago 4,113 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4941265
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at the ceremony today.
Image: PA Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at the ceremony today.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at the ceremony today.
Image: PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has unveiled what he called the “most radical Queen’s Speech in a generation” with measures to toughen up criminal justice, invest in the NHS and deliver on the “people’s priorities”.

Johnson’s legislative programme includes Bills which will ensure the most serious violent offenders – including terrorists – serve longer prison terms.

A Royal Commission will be established to improve the “efficiency and effectiveness” of the criminal justice process, and the British government will enshrine in law a commitment on the health service’s funding, with an extra £33.9 billion (about €40 villain) per year provided by 2023/24.

Of the 25 Bills detailed in Johnson’s second Queen’s Speech in less than three months, seven are devoted to Britain’s departure from the EU – with legislation on trade, agriculture, fisheries, immigration, financial services and private international law.

The key Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) – which implements Johnson’s Brexit deal – would allow the UK to leave on 31 January, and deliver an implementation period until 31 December 2020.

Addressing both Houses of Parliament, the Queen said her government’s “priority” was to take the UK out of the EU on 31 January – but that it would also embark on an “ambitious programme of domestic reform that delivers on the people’s priorities”.

She said the “integrity and prosperity” of the UK is of the “utmost importance to my government” – amid fresh calls from the SNP to grant Holyrood the power to hold a second vote on Scottish independence.

The speech confirmed plans for the “deepest review” of Britain’s security defence, and foreign policy since the end of the Cold War.

Led by the Prime Minister, it will cover the armed forces, the intelligence agencies and counter-terrorism as well as the future development of foreign policy.

The British government will look at whether the Official Secrets Act needs overhauling in the wake of the Salisbury chemical weapons attack as well as considering whether there is a case for updating the treason laws.

Other pledges include a plan to change business rates – with a retail discount upped from one-third to 50%, and measures will be developed to provide for minimum levels of service during transport strikes.

General election 

Work will be taken forward to repeal the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act – a move which would enable the prime minister to call an election without the consent of parliament.

And the British government will set up a Constitution, Democracy and Rights Commission to look at the broader aspects of the constitution and develop proposals to restore trust in institutions and in how British democracy operates.

Many Bills – including those on the environment, domestic abuse and ‘Helen’s Law’ which denies parole to murderers who withhold information about their victims – appeared in the last Speech.

The State Opening of Parliament, which follows last week’s general election, took place without some of the traditional ceremony, with Queen Elizabeth II arriving by car rather than carriage and wearing a dress and hat rather than her robes and state crown.

In a written introduction to the speech, Johnson said: “Last week’s seismic election not only changed the political landscape, it has broken the parliamentary deadlock of the last three years and allowed the country to go forward.

“Millions of people, many of them who have never voted Conservative before, put their faith in this government and voted overwhelmingly for us to move this country on and deliver change.

“We have no time to waste, and we begin immediately with the most radical Queen’s Speech in a generation to deliver on the priorities of the British people.”

