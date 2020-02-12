Boyd Barrett on minority SF-led government: 'Probably not sustainable for very long but still worth exploring'

SOLIDARITY-PEOPLE BEFORE Profit has a number of areas where its policy overlaps with Sinn Féin, leaving it likely that its TDs could vote for Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach when the Dáil resumes next week, according to Richard Boyd Barrett.

The newly re-elected Dún Laoghaire TD told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that members of his political grouping would be meeting with Sinn Féin today to discuss the possibility of supporting a Sinn Féin-led government.

McDonald has said her preference is to lead a government without the involvement of Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. Her party won 37 seats in the election, compared to 38 for Fianna Fáil and 35 for Fine Gael.

However, if Sinn Féin had run more than 42 candidates, it’s likely its seat number could’ve been far higher given it had the highest share of first preference votes.

It’s understood the party will be speaking to the likes of the Green Party, Labour, the Social Democrats and Solidarity-People Before Profit from today. Even with the support of all these parties, together they wouldn’t reach the 81 seats required for a majority.

Boyd Barrett said today that the message from the left “resonated with young people” that it was possible for a government without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael prior to the general election.

“We’re keen to talk to Mary Lou, the Greens, the Soc Dems, others on the left,” he said.

He said that while there was a lot of policy overlap between his grouping and Sinn Féin, “people want to see delivery on policies” in the likes of health, housing and other areas.

Boyd Barrett: “For example, restoring the pension age to 65. It was a very popular sentiment and is something we could do immediately. We’ll be urging Mary Lou today to follow through on the likes of that.”

On the possibility of such a government lasting the distance with both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil not part of it, Boyd Barrett said it’s still worth a try.

“It probably wouldn’t be sustainable for very long but I still think it’s worth exploring if we could do something that would urgently address the housing crisis, some of the problems in the health service – the desperate waiting lists – some of the issues around climate change and the cost of living,” he said.