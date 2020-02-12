This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Boyd Barrett on minority SF-led government: 'Probably not sustainable for very long but still worth exploring'

The Solidarity-People Before Profit TD says there’s a lot of “policy overlap” with Sinn Féin.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 7:43 AM
30 minutes ago 4,754 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5004066
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

SOLIDARITY-PEOPLE BEFORE Profit has a number of areas where its policy overlaps with Sinn Féin, leaving it likely that its TDs could vote for Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach when the Dáil resumes next week, according to Richard Boyd Barrett.

The newly re-elected Dún Laoghaire TD told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that members of his political grouping would be meeting with Sinn Féin today to discuss the possibility of supporting a Sinn Féin-led government.

McDonald has said her preference is to lead a government without the involvement of Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. Her party won 37 seats in the election, compared to 38 for Fianna Fáil and 35 for Fine Gael.

However, if Sinn Féin had run more than 42 candidates, it’s likely its seat number could’ve been far higher given it had the highest share of first preference votes.

It’s understood the party will be speaking to the likes of the Green Party, Labour, the Social Democrats and Solidarity-People Before Profit from today. Even with the support of all these parties, together they wouldn’t reach the 81 seats required for a majority.

Boyd Barrett said today that the message from the left “resonated with young people” that it was possible for a government without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael prior to the general election.

“We’re keen to talk to Mary Lou, the Greens, the Soc Dems, others on the left,” he said. 

He said that while there was a lot of policy overlap between his grouping and Sinn Féin, “people want to see delivery on policies” in the likes of health, housing and other areas.

Boyd Barrett: “For example, restoring the pension age to 65. It was a very popular sentiment and is something we could do immediately. We’ll be urging Mary Lou today to follow through on the likes of that.”

 

On the possibility of such a government lasting the distance with both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil not part of it, Boyd Barrett said it’s still worth a try.

“It probably wouldn’t be sustainable for very long but I still think it’s worth exploring if we could do something that would urgently address the housing crisis, some of the problems in the health service – the desperate waiting lists – some of the issues around climate change and the cost of living,” he said.

Anything that can give expression and delivery to the sentiment people expressed in the ballot box would be worth exploring. I am keen to do it and Solidarity-PBP are keen to do it. We’ll vote for Mary Lou McDonald [to be Taoiseach] as long as we have a deal that delivers in these areas.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

