TWO BOYS AGED 11 and a third boy aged 10 have been charged with arson of a church and church hall in Greenland, Co Antrim last Sunday.

The three boys are to appear at Belfast Youth Court on 30 September, a spokesman for the Police Service Northern Ireland has said.

The Church of the Holy Name, a Church of Ireland building, was significantly damaged as a result of the fire.

Police are not treating the attack as a racially motivated crime.

