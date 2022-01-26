#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 26 January 2022
Advertisement

Highest number of mortgages drawn down last year since 2009

Mortgages drawn down in 2021 were worth a total of €10.5 billion, the highest value since 2008.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 1,564 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5664213
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

MORE THAN 43,000 mortgages were drawn down in Ireland last year to a total value of €10.5 billion, the highest figures in over a decade. 

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said that this is the highest volume of mortgages drawn down since 2009 and the highest overall value since 2008. 

The BPFI today published the latest figures from the Mortgage Drawdowns Report for the last quarter of 2021 and the mortgage approvals report for December.  

In the final quarter of last year, 13,299 new mortgages were drawn down.

This is a 9.4% increase in volume. At a total value of €3.31 billion, it is also a cost increase of 12.3% on the same period in 2020.

First-time buyers continue to account for just over half of mortgages drawn down. 

Brian Hayes, chief executive of the BPFI, said 2021 was a “particularly strong year” for first-time buyers. 

“Looking to the year ahead we anticipate a strong pipeline of mortgage approvals which will be further bolstered by the recent operational flexibility announced to the CBI’s macroprudential rules,” Hayes said in a statement.

“With an increase in housing supply also projected we expect all these factors combined to lead to strong activity in the housing and mortgage markets during 2022.”

53,335 mortgages were approved overall in 2021, with a total value of €13.4 billion.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The BPFI said the number approved in December fell by 22.2% on the month prior and by 3.6% compared to December 2020. 

The Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien outlined to The Journal in December his plans to solve Ireland’s housing crisis. 

He said: “I know people have been despairing, people who’ve been in this space and caught for the last few years with high rents, who are living with their folks, saving every cent they have and still not going to be able to buy a home or rent a home at an affordable rate – that changes next year, it genuinely does.” 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie