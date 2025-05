BRAZILIAN POLICE SAID they had arrested two people in connection with a foiled plot to attack Lady Gaga’s packed mega-concert in Rio de Janeiro.

Rio police said in a statement that they had arrested an adult and a teenager allegedly behind the plot to attack the free concert on Copacabana Beach.

Concert organisers said at least 2.1 million people attended the show. It was the biggest show of Gaga’s immensely successful career.

“Tonight, we’re making history. Thank you for making history with me,” Lady Gaga told a screaming crowd in the Brazilian city.

She kicked off the show at around 10.10pm local time with her 2011 song Bloody Mary.

Cries of joy rose from the crowds of tightly-packed fans who sang and danced shoulder-to-shoulder on the beach’s vast stretch of sand. It was reported that large numbers of young fans were in attendance.

Madonna turned Copacabana Beach into a massive dance floor last year with her own free show at the iconic stretch of seaside.

The large-scale performances are part of an effort led by Rio’s City Hall to boost economic activity after Carnival and New Year’s Eve festivities ahead of the upcoming month-long Saint John’s Day celebrations in June.

Similar concerts are scheduled to take place every year in May at least until 2028.

With reporting by Press Association