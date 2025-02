THE FUNERAL OF former senior IRA man Brendan “Bik” McFarlane is taking place in Belfast, with a number of Sinn Féin TDs in attendance.

McFarlane, from the Ardoyne area of north Belfast, died in hospital on Friday at the age of 74 following a short illness. He was known for taking part in the biggest escape in UK prison history.

Crowds, which included former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, Cavan Monaghan TD Matt Carthy and North Belfast MP John Finucane, gathered outside his family home off the Cliftonville Road for a burial service and blessing by priest Fr Gary Donegan.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly is set to deliver a graveside oration at Milltown Cemetery later.

Brendan McFarlane pictured in 2008. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

McFarlane was the leader of IRA prisoners in the Maze prison during the 1981 hunger strike, when he was serving a life sentence for murder.

In 1976, he was sentenced for his role in the gun and bomb attack on the Bayardo Bar on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Five people were killed in the attack while 60 others were injured.

After his imprisonment, McFarlane also led a mass escape of 38 inmates from the Maze prison in 1983. He was later caught in the Netherlands.

In 2008, after a legal battle spanning ten years, McFarlane was cleared in Dublin’s Special Criminal Court of false imprisonment and firearms possession in relation to the 1983 kidnapping of businessman Don Tidey.

Matt Molloy of The Chieftains plays the flute as the flag is placed on the coffin of Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane as it leaves his family home on Cliftonville Road, Belfast. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In her statement on Friday, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald described McFarlane as a “giant of Irish republicanism” and a “formidable, thoughtful leader”.

McDonald’s comments were heavily criticised by former Fine Gael Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

He told the Irish Times that her remarks “heaping praise on such a controversial figure demonstrates the distance between Sinn Féin and the acceptance of the rule of law”.

Flanagan added that McFarlane was “directly and heavily involved in vicious sectarian crimes”.

With reporting from Press Association