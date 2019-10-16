No Brexit deal after late night talks with deadline of early today fast approaching

BORIS JOHNSON FACES a race against the clock to secure a Brexit deal and get Tory Eurosceptics and the DUP onside to back him.

The UK Prime Minister carried out a charm offensive in Downing Street yesterday evening as he held a series of talks with backbenchers and the leaders of the DUP.

Meanwhile, his negotiating team worked through the night as reports increased that a deal was nearing, with a solution said to be forthcoming on the Irish border.

Johnson knows he must have members of the European Research Group (ERG), a band of hardline Tory Eurosceptics, on board or his deal has little chance of making it through a vote in the House of Commons.

It was his predecessor Theresa May’s failure to secure the ERG’s support that led to her Withdrawal Agreement being defeated three times.

But, despite a flurry of meetings at Number 10, there were reports that Johnson’s exit terms were causing splits in the ERG.

Chair Steve Baker MP, speaking outside Downing Street, said he was “optimistic” that Mr Johnson’s team in Brussels would finalise a “tolerable deal that I will be able to vote for”.

Mark Francois said the meeting was “interesting” and added “there’ll be further chats to have”, while former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith also emerged from Downing Street.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the Commons and a former ERG chair, told LBC: “I think the votes are there now for a deal.”

The Guardian reported senior sources on both sides of the Channel saying that a draft treaty could be published on Wednesday morning after the UK agreed in principle there will be a customs border in the Irish Sea.

While still in office, May said such an arrangement could never be accepted by a British prime minister.

The DUP, in a statement after their second audience with the PM in as many days, were also decidedly lukewarm on the mooted proposals.

“We respect the fact negotiations are ongoing and therefore cannot give a detailed commentary but it would be fair to indicate gaps remain and further work is required,” a spokesman said.

Leader Arlene Foster and her deputy Nigel Dodds slipped out of the back exit of Downing Street and avoided waiting journalists following the meeting.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Government Building yesterday. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Number 10 officials were privately playing down suggestions of a Brussels breakthrough and the PM’s decision to hold Cabinet in the late afternoon indicated that negotiators still require time to finalise a deal before tomorrow’s crunch European Council summit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in a press conference in Dublin, said it remained uncertain whether a deal would be ready in time for the Brussels summit.

“The initial indications (from the EU) are that we are making progress, negotiations are moving in the right direction,” he told reporters.

“But whether we will be able to conclude a revised Withdrawal Agreement, which is an international treaty, in time for the summit, that’s as of now unclear.”

Varadkar also revealed that Johnson told him during their meeting last week he was “confident” he would be able to do what Theresa May thrice failed to do by getting a deal through the House of Commons.

Downing Street officials are understood to have been meeting with various parliamentary factions in recent days as negotiators hammer out a deal.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier and British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay judged that a deal was close enough to justify officials working overnight to draw up a withdrawal treaty text on the eve of the EU summit.

Officials were tight-lipped as a rumoured midnight deadline came and went. “Talks are ongoing,” a European official said.

Barnier said a text must be on the table by early today if member state governments are to have a chance to consider it before the summit, as the 28 national leaders have no plans to debate the details of the agreement.

If the deadline is missed early today, officials said talks could instead resume next week and a special summit be called just in time for Johnson to fulfil his pledge to lead Britain out of the bloc on 31 October.

European leaders warn they will not let the UK use Northern Ireland as a back door to the single market and Barnier said Tuesday that “it is high time to turn good intentions into legal text.”

French President Emmanuel Macron apparently shared the guarded optimism, with an aide telling reporters there was “positive momentum” behind the talks.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel outlined why EU officials are driving a hard bargain and hoping Britain will commit to a “level playing field” in post-Brexit trade and commerce.

“One thing is clear, Britain will develop into another competitor on the doorstep of Europe,” Merkel told German industrialists last night.

- With reporting by © – AFP 2019