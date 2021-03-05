#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 5 March 2021
Advertisement

Brexit: EU warns it will launch legal proceedings against the UK ‘very soon’

The Northern Ireland protocol was designed to avoid a hardening of the border on the island of Ireland.

By Press Association Friday 5 Mar 2021, 6:45 AM
36 minutes ago 2,259 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5372723
EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic
Image: PA
EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic
EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic
Image: PA

BRUSSELS HAS WARNED it will launch legal action “very soon” following a move by the UK to unilaterally delay implementation of part of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said the announcement by Government on Wednesday had come as a “very negative surprise”.

The Cabinet Office Minister Lord Frost said the UK was extending a series of “grace periods” designed to ease trade between Northern Ireland – which remains in the EU single market for goods – and Great Britain while permanent arrangements are worked out.

It provoked a furious response in Brussels, with the EU accusing Britain of going back on its treaty obligations in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement intended to ensure there is no return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sefcovic – who is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement – said the European Commission was now working on “infringement proceedings” against the UK.

“We are currently preparing it and it would be really something coming to our table very soon. The most precise term I can give you is really very soon,” he said.

prime-ministers-questions British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has downplayed the dispute Source: House of Commons via PA Images

His warning came after Boris Johnson had sought to play down the dispute, saying the Government was simply taking some “temporary and technical measures” to ensure that trade kept flowing.

Related Reads

04.03.21 NI Protocol issues can be resolved with goodwill and common sense, Boris Johnson says
04.03.21 Coveney had 'blunt' conversation with UK government over move to extend NI Protocol grace period
03.03.21 Brexit: EU says UK's unilateral move to extend NI Protocol grace period 'breaks international law'

“I’m sure with a bit of goodwill and common sense all these technical problems are eminently solvable,” he said yesterday.

However MEPs in the European Parliament have already taken steps to delay formal ratification of the wider trade and co-operation agreement between Britain and the EU pending the outcome of the latest row.

The Northern Ireland protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement was designed by the EU and UK to avoid a hardening of the border on the island of Ireland.

It means keeping Northern Ireland aligned to various EU rules, requiring checks on goods arriving into the region from Great Britain.

Meanwhile the White House has again stressed the support of new US President Joe Biden for the Good Friday Agreement which the protocol is intended to protect.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Press secretary Jen Psaki said: “President Biden has been unequivocal about his support for the Good Friday Agreement.

“It has been the bedrock of peace, stability and prosperity for all the people of Northern Ireland.”

Prior to last year’s election, Biden – who is intensely proud of his Irish roots – warned the agreement must not become a casualty of Brexit.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie