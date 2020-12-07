#Open journalism No news is bad news

Plan to deal with Brexit-related traffic congestion at Dublin Port and parts of the city announced

No matter what happens in the ongoing Brexit talks, there’ll be major changes in how Ireland does business with the UK in 2021.

By Sean Murray Monday 7 Dec 2020, 2:35 PM
Figure 1 Queue Management on M50 Northbound approach to M1/M50 Junction Source: Dept of Transport

THE GOVERNMENT HAS today announced details of a traffic management plan for Dublin Port and Dublin city to cope with Brexit – regardless of whether there’s a deal or not – from 1 January 2021.

These contingency plans will come into effect from the first day of next year to try mitigate the effect Brexit-related traffic congestion may have on Dublin Port and other parts of the city, including the Port Tunnel and motorway system.

The measures in place include enhanced traffic spacing at the northern Dublin Port Tunnel entrance, and a queue management system for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) on the M50 northbound approach to the M1/M50 junction and on the M1 southbound.

There will also be additional HGV parking capacity at morotway services areas on the M1, off-line emergency HGV parking, a turn-around facility at the tunnel slip to Dublin Port along with the assistance of the gardaí and motorway service operatios.

Hauliers are being urged to familiarise themselves with the requirements for import and export controls ahead of 1 January, to ensure a smooth flow of trade. 

From next month, hauliers won’t be able to board ferries to and from the UK unless all necessary documentation has been completed in advance and is properly presented.

All users of Dublin Port are being told to be aware of potential congestion and traffic diversions from next month, and to pay attention to the new signage that will be in place to guide traffic through any imposed diversions. 

Figure 2 Overhead Signage for M50 Northbound approaching M1/M50 Junction

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: “No matter what happens in the ongoing Brexit negotiations, there will be major changes in how we do business with the UK from 1 January. 

“This traffic management plan, which is the result of close collaboration by many different agencies, is designed to deal with any congestion that may arise due to increased level of checks at Dublin Port and to minimise the impact on the Port tunnel, nearby motorways and the rest of the city.

“We know that Brexit is a challenge for our hauliers, and thank them for their cooperation in ensuring they have the correct documentation to enter the port and that they  follow the alerts and signage provided.”

