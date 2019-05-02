Meet the 74-year-old trekking across the UK and Ireland for free transport for cancer patients

BRIAN BURNIE IS not letting age, or his battle with Parkinson’s disease, stop him raising support for free transport for cancer patients across the UK and Ireland by walking 7,000 miles around the coast of both countries.

The former millionaire started his ‘Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care’ charity in the North East of England in 2010. Its 300-strong volunteer team provides 40,000 free journeys for treatment to cancer patients each year.

He is taking on this coastal journey to spread the word and help other communities across the UK and Ireland set up similar services.

We caught up with Brian, who is currently a year into his two-year plan, to find out why he believes free transport for cancer patients is so important.

Watch the video for our full report.