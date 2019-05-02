This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Meet the 74-year-old trekking across the UK and Ireland for free transport for cancer patients

Brian Burnie is over one year into his journey with hopes he can spread his message for more services.

By Andrew Roberts Thursday 2 May 2019, 9:30 PM
25 minutes ago 1,569 Views 4 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

BRIAN BURNIE IS not letting age, or his battle with Parkinson’s disease, stop him raising support for free transport for cancer patients across the UK and Ireland by walking 7,000 miles around the coast of both countries.

The former millionaire started his ‘Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care’ charity in the North East of England in 2010. Its 300-strong volunteer team provides 40,000 free journeys for treatment to cancer patients each year.

He is taking on this coastal journey to spread the word and help other communities across the UK and Ireland set up similar services.

We caught up with Brian, who is currently a year into his two-year plan, to find out why he believes free transport for cancer patients is so important.

Watch the video for our full report.

