Passengers describe 'terror' after cabin of British Airways plane 'filled with smoke'

PASSENGERS ON A British Airways flight from London had to make an emergency exit from the plane when they landed in Spain after a technical issue caused the cabin to fill with smoke.

Smoke began to enter the cabin minutes before the plane was due to land in the Spanish city of Valencia yesterday, according to passengers.

The airline said three people were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged.

Passenger Gayle Fitzpatrick, who said the incident was “terrifying”, shared a video from inside the aircraft which showed a number of passengers standing in the smoke-filled cabin.

Passenger Gayle Fitzpatrick, who said the incident was "terrifying", shared a video from inside the aircraft which showed a number of passengers standing in the smoke-filled cabin.

“I think everyone is in shock. No one knew what was happening and there were no communication,” she said.

“The most important thing is we are all safe. It was very surreal and scary.”

Passengers exited the doors of the plane using the emergency slides.

Passengers exited the doors of the plane using the emergency slides.

In a statement, British Airways confirmed flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia “experienced a technical issue” on its approach.

All our customers were evacuated safely by our crew and met by the airport’s emergency services. There were 175 customers on board the flight, with six cabin crew and two pilots. Three customers were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our highest priority.

“In addition to our team on site, other British Airways team members have arrived in Valencia to help our customers and our local airport partners with anything they need.”