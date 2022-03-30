#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 March 2022
British MPs vote to continue at-home abortion services in England

MPs supported retaining the service by 215 votes to 188, following a free vote.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,737 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5726068
Labour MP Jess Phillips speaks in the House of Commons.
Image: PA Images
WOMEN IN ENGLAND will have continued access to early abortion care at home after MPs supported a law change.

The British Government changed the regulations during the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 in order to allow women to have medical abortions at home following a phone or video consultation.

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid later announced the temporary measure would end with the return to pre-Covid arrangements in August.

After the House of Lords voted to amend the Health and Care Bill to retain the at-home service, the British Government then put forward its own amendment to allow the House of Commons a vote on the matter.

MPs supported retaining the service by 215 votes to 188 – a majority 27 – following a free vote this evening.

Analysis of the division list showed Conservative MPs Rehman Chishti, Felicity Buchan and Suzanne Webb registered votes in both the aye and no lobby, which is considered as a formal abstention.

Conservative former prime minister Theresa May, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, justice minister Victoria Atkins and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps were among those to support the proposal, while Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Cabinet Office minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Treasury minister Simon Clarke voted against.

The Commons heard since the change in the rules, 150,000 women have had abortions at home before they are 10 weeks pregnant, and face-to-face services will remain an option.

Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), said in a statement: “We are absolutely delighted that MPs followed the evidence and above all listened to women when they voted for the continuation of this service.

“Early abortion at home is safe, effective and an important option for women.

“We look forward to being able to provide this service into the future and are incredibly grateful to all the parliamentarians who championed it.”

During the debate, Labour MP Jess Phillips spoke about her own experience of having an abortion and how telemedicine would improve the service for others – including by allowing women to take the medicine at an earlier point than waiting for an appointment.

One thing I would say about when I had an abortion is that the worst process of having an abortion is the waiting.

“I had made the decision of what I was going to do with my body. I had made it the second I saw that I was pregnant on a pregnancy test, because I am an adult woman, completely capable of handling my own body and knowing my own mind. That is how we should treat every woman in this country.”

