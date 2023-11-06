Bruce Springsteen tickets for Irish gigs go on sale this morning

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TICKETS go on sale at 8am this morning, ahead of a string of Irish gigs beginning in May.

Last week, The Boss announced a 22-date European tour for 2024.

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band will begin their Irish dates on 9 May 2024 at the Boucher Road in Belfast.

This will be followed by a gig in Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on 12 May, Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 16 May and Croke Park in Dublin on 19 May.

Tickets for all four Irish dates go on general sale via Ticketmaster at 8am.

The Boss will kick off his European tour on May 5 in Cardiff, Wales and the tour will see him take in England, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

Springsteen played three sold-out dates in the RDS Arena in Dublin in May of this year.