BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND the E Street Band are back in Ireland.

The American rock star kicked off the Irish leg of his European tour in Belfast last week before heading to Kilkenny, with two more shows set to take place this week.

Advertisement

The 74-year-old will take to the stage in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork tonight and will perform in Dublin’s Croke Park this Sunday.

After his summer shows, Springsteen will have performed to one million fans across the island of Ireland throughout his long career.

So today we want to know: Are you going to one of Bruce Springsteen’s gigs?