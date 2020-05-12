Bryan Adams accused of 'anti-Chinese racism' over 'bat-eating' comments

CANADIAN MUSICIAN BRYAN Adams faced a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism today over an online rant about the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of his London shows this week.
The Cuts Like a Knife singer said in Twitter and Instagram posts that his concerts at the Royal Albert Hall were nixed thanks to “f***king bat-eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards“.
View this post on Instagram
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱
He went on to say that “the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus”, admonishing the Chinese to “go vegan”.
While animal rights groups praised his call to stop eating meat, others interpreted the expletive-laced comments as anti-Chinese.
“This is so irresponsible and so racist,” Amy Go of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice told AFP.
“He’s a Canadian idol and he’s fanning the flames of anti-Chinese racism, and contributing to an increase in hateful taunts and blatant (physical) attacks on Chinese and Asian people in Canada and around the world,” she said.
Wuhan
Wet markets sell fresh food and produce, including farmed animals and wildlife.
One such market in Wuhan in China was identified last week by the World Health Organization as having been a possible source or “amplifying setting” of the outbreak.
The recent rise of anti-Chinese rhetoric and violence linked to the pandemic is only anecdotal but there are a myriad of cases reported online.
Go cited, for example, the recent experience of a 92-year-old man thrown out of a shop in Vancouver in Canada simply because he is of Chinese descent.
A Chinese-Canadian woman was also punched in the face in an unprovoked attack while waiting last week at a bus stop in Vancouver.
Adams has since deleted the tweet but his message currently remains on Instagram.
In it he also said he missed his band or “other family” while in self-isolation with his wife and children.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (34)