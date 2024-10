THE FULL DETAILS of Budget 2025 have been announced.

This year’s package, which will be the current Government’s final budget before the general election, is worth €10.5 billion and was announced by Finance Minister Jack Chambers this afternoon.

There were changes to income tax bands, a cut to USC, a “baby boost” for new parents, and an expansion of the free IVF scheme.

