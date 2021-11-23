#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Advertisement

Burglar who told cocooning pensioner he was a Garda during 4am raid has jail time increased

He was originally sentenced to five years with 12 months suspended.

By Peter Doyle Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 10:03 PM
55 minutes ago 7,862 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5610128
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A BAT-WIELDING burglar who broke into the home of a cocooning pensioner at 4am and shone a torch into her face while pretending he was a member of An Garda Síochána has had his jail time increased.

In February, Christopher Jones (28) was jailed for aggravated burglary and impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána after pleading guilty to the offence and other burglaries of houses in Cork city during the first Covid lockdown in April 2020.

He was sentenced to five years with 12 months suspended by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on each count, with the terms to run concurrently.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) later appealed the sentence on the grounds it had been unduly lenient.

Today, the Court of Appeal agreed with the DPP and said the sentence imposed on Jones in respect of the burglary at the elderly woman’s house was “substantially out of the norm”.

“One can only imagine how frightening it would have been for an elderly woman to suffer such a despicable intrusion to her home,” Mr Justice John Edwards, presiding, said.

The sentencing judge’s headline sentence of seven years for the aggravated offence had been too low, Mr Justice Edwards said, adding that a more appropriate starting point would have been nine years.

Quashing the original five-year term, the judge said Jones would now serve six years in total for the burglaries, with the last 12 months suspended.

At an earlier hearing, Ray Boland SC, for the DPP, said break-ins had been planned and that Jones had armed himself with a baseball bat.

“This is significant,” counsel said, “because it does not play into the narrative of the respondent that he was living a chaotic lifestyle as a result of his drug addiction”.

He said the burglaries were not opportunistic and not the case of “someone going home drunk and seeing an open door”.

Niamh O’Donnabhain BL, for Jones, said her client had been living “in a slum” close to where the burglaries took place and that he was taking positive steps to address his drug addiction problems while in custody.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Earlier evidence

Detective Sergeant Joe Young told Cork Circuit Criminal Court Jones and his accomplice stole cash amounts of €2,500 and £80 Sterling from the 83-year-old.

They also took a confirmation card which contained another €200 in cash.

Detective Sergeant Young said the pensioner had been cocooning when she encountered the burglars in her home during the early hours of 17 April 2020.

About the author:

About the author
Peter Doyle

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie